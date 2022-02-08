In the month of January, Hallam FC hit four for four in a perfect month that sees them extend their lead at the top of NCEL Division One.

During this incredible month of performances, Hallam scored 12 goals and only conceded just the one. The goals were shared out pretty evenly across the squad too, with 8 different scorers across the four games and only Kieran Watson scoring more than two with three goals.

Sandygate - home of Hallam FC and the oldest football stadium in the world.

The month started off with a 2-0 win away at Hall Road Rangers, who sit nineth in the league. Goals either side of the half time whistle from Kieran Watson and Iren Wilson respectively seeing off the opposition in a strong performance from The Countrymen.

A week later, The Countrymen faced 20th placed FC Humber United at Sandygate in a game they were expected to win. They didn’t just win, but Hallam cruised to victory in front of the home faithful in a dominant 4-0 display. Two goals from James Gregory and a goal from Kieran Watson seemed to have put the game to bed before time, before Richard Patterson got in on the act to make it a fabulous four in front of an impressive 787 fans. With second in the division and close rivals North Ferriby suffering a shock defeat, Hallam extended their lead at the top of the league to four points.

Without a doubt, the highlight performance by The Countrymen in January came against fourth in the division, Harrogate Railway Athletic. In front of 712 fans at Sandygate, Hallam turned on the style against a strong Harrogate side to breeze to a 5-1 victory.

Kieran Watson yet again fired Hallam into an early lead inside just seven minutes after a brilliant through ball from Iren Wilson. However, Harrogate Railway Athletic pulled themselves level with a deserved equaliser in the 21st minute.

Crucial victory at Sandygate at the end of December against close rivals, Brigg Town.

Harrogate controlled the rest of the half, but the deadly Hallam Counter attack fired Hallam back into the lead in the 41st minute when they forced a foul on the edge of the box and Jack Brownell stepped up a buried the free kick – a potential goal of the season contender.

A clinical and controlling second half display from Hallam saw them strike three more goals and end all doubts of a fourth straight win for The Countrymen, with goals scored by Iren Wilson, Christopher Salt and Christopher Wood.

A close final game of the month away at Swallownest saw Hallam make it the perfect four out of four for the month. An own goal in the 67th minute saw Hallam grab all three points in a close and edgy encounter against the 19th placed side.

Christopher Salt showing his aerial dominance. Credit: Antony Baker - Focussing On Photography Ltd

The two home games in January, and the previous home game against Brigg Town at the end of December, saw a staggering 2,627 fans at Sandygate across the three fixtures, resembling the magnificent support Hallam have been receiving. They now sit six points clear at the top and hopes of promotion now seem very possible.