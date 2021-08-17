Hallam FC’s match against Rainsworth MWFC at Sandygate on Saturday was abandoned after Andrew Jarvis suffered a medical emergency before the second half was due to kick off.

Quick-thinking Hallam FC physio Shannon Brooks, from Worksop, used CPR and a defibrillator to resuscitate him before he was airlifted to hospital.

Mr Jarvis was due to return home on Tuesday.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

The chances of survival decrease in line with the length of time it takes for a defibrillator to be used.

Hallam FC’s manager Craig Denton said the tenth-tier club was fortunate to have two defibrillators on site at the world's oldest football ground, with another also located next door at the Church of St Francis of Assisi.

"Every football club, every park, every street needs more of them because ultimately they save lives,” he told The Star.

Hallam FC boss Craig Denton.

"It was quite upsetting but there was a positive outcome that somebody didn’t lose their life and I know that isn’t always the case.

"It was quite heroic for our physio to lead and take charge without a second thought. It quickly put everything into reality, there were a few tears. It’s quite overwhelming.”

Following her heroics, Shannon set a fundraising target of £2,000 to buy defibrillators for non-league clubs who currently don’t have access to one.

An online fundraising page has already passed the £1,000 mark.

Craig and Shannon during their time working together at Worksop Town.

The 26-year-old is also planning to show Hallam FC’s volunteers how to use the equipment in the event of a similar incident in future.

Craig, who worked with Shannon at Worksop Town before bringing her to Hallam in March 2020, said: "She is a really strong, focused person who just wants to look after everybody she works with.

"We have told her that if she wants a little bit of time away that’s not a problem, but she’s raring to get back again and keep looking after everyone.

"Defibrillators are a wonderful piece of kit and dummy-proof.”