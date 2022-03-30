Hallam FC are going up - Sheffield's Non-League success story of the season
A 4-0 victory over Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Tuesday night meant that Hallam FC’s incredible season should see them crowned champions on Saturday.
The Countrymen need just a point against Clipstone in their final NCEL Division One home match of the campaign, where there’s a possibility that their attendance record could be broken again.
Over 800 fans were out on a cold Tuesday night for their latest win and twice this season they’ve topped 1,000 through the gate.
Those figures are incredible for this level and those who have turned out at Sandygate have been royally entertained – Craig Denton’s team currently have a goal difference of +101.
Sports Editor Chris Holt caught up with Denton after the win over Worsborough and spoke to some fans from the now-famed Shed End to find out what’s made this club so special.