The Countrymen need just a point against Clipstone in their final NCEL Division One home match of the campaign, where there’s a possibility that their attendance record could be broken again.

Over 800 fans were out on a cold Tuesday night for their latest win and twice this season they’ve topped 1,000 through the gate.

Those figures are incredible for this level and those who have turned out at Sandygate have been royally entertained – Craig Denton’s team currently have a goal difference of +101.

Hallam FC are just a point away from being crowned champions