Grassroots games at prices fans can afford in Sheffield - the home of football

England fans have shelled out thousands of pounds to watch their national side stumble unconvincingly into the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

What they've seen on the pitch so far hasn't perhaps been worth the money, but that may well change now the team progressed past Slovakia last night.

When the Three Lions supporters get home and the new domestic season starts, they might want to try investing in "affordable" grassroots football...and some could join the growing numbers at Sheffield Hallam FC.

The non leaguers have seen their average home crowd more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.In the 2021-22 campaign, they drew a modest average of 246 fans per game, while last season they were filling more of Sandygate with an average attendance of 553.

Hallam FC in action (Photo: Antony Baker)

The club, famously the second oldest football club in the world having been established in 1860, has been successful on and off the pitch in recent history; they were promoted to the Northern Counties East Premier Division in 2022 and reached the FA Vase fifth round this season.

Their home game against Lincoln United in the FA fifth round saw a bumper crowd of 1,287 at what is officially the oldest football stadium in the world.

While the increased attendances are partly down to the success manager Craig Denton has enjoyed, club chairman Richard Pillinger puts the increased attendances down to providing “local, affordable football that's value for money”.

The chairman also stated that the increased revenue from ticket sales has “allowed us to put money into improving the facilities for players and the fans.

“Financially it allows us to stabilise the club, providing a better matchday experience and cope with the rising bills.But the benefits do not stop at the boardroom.”

The bigger crowds are helping the players on the pitch too, assistant manager Rob Poulter said: “It gives you that extra ten per cent to perform.

“The atmosphere can be ridiculous! We had great crowds of over a thousand during the Cup run. It's not something that teams at this level usually experience.”

Hallam FC finished ninth in the NCEL Premier Division last season.