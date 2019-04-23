Gorgeous Georges: Ranking the Championship’s Georges in honour of St George’s Day

While Scotland regale us with tales of St. Andrew and the formation of the saltire flag, and the Welsh wax lyrical about St. David, ask your average English person about St George. and they will, me included, mumble: “Errrr...that bloke with a dragon, right?” Well, while our collective knowledge and appreciation of England’s national day may be a little shaky, our football expertise is far stronger. So, in honour of St. George, here’s all the Championship’s Georges ranked by their form this season...

1. George Evans - Derby County Poor George Evans has barely featured for Derby County this season, after being snapped up by Frank Lampard last summer. Here he is back in his Reading prime, having a lovely old cuddle with Vito Mannone (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. George Long - Hull City Another struggling George here, Long has been stuck in Hull City stopper blah's shadow this season, making just one appearance - which just so happened to be against his former club, Sheffield United. The ex-England u20 international had a day to forget, conceding three goals as his side were comfortably beaten. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. George Byers - Swansea City George Byers didn't get much of a chance for the Swans in their last couple of seasons in the Premier League, but he's knuckled down and managed to prove himself in the Championship this season. The 22-year-old has bagged himself a couple of goals and an assist, and will be surely targeting a Scotland call-up in the near future. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. George Boyd - Sheffield Wednesday At the age of 33, George Boyd is now in the twilight of his career. However, he's still got plenty to offer the Owls, and his impressive positional versatility has continued to be a blessing for his side this season. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

