Gorgeous Georges: Ranking the Championship’s Georges in honour of St George’s Day

While Scotland regale us with tales of St. Andrew and the formation of the saltire flag, and the Welsh wax lyrical about St. David, ask your average English person about St George. and they will, me included, mumble: “Errrr...that bloke with a dragon, right?” Well, while our collective knowledge and appreciation of England’s national day may be a little shaky, our football expertise is far stronger. So, in honour of St. George, here’s all the Championship’s Georges ranked by their form this season...

