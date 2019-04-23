Goals are coming for Barnsley FC’s Kieffer Moore

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel is happy to take a cautious approach with Kieffer Moore as he eases his top-scorer back into action.

The striker played an integral role in the Tykes' charge to automatic promotion, scoring 16 goals before suffering a serious head injury at Gillingham on February 9.

In a hammer blow to their promotion chances, the Reds were set to be without Moore for the rest of the season.

But the 26-year-old made a shock return to the squad for the two matches over Easter, which both ended in Barnsley wins.

Moore came on in the 64th minute of the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury on Friday and was then given 21 minutes in Monday's 3-0 triumph at Plymouth.

Moore missed a couple of chances to take his tally to 17 and Stendel believes he still needs time to get back up to speed.

"It is good for him, we want to give him a little bit more time today, more game time is better for him for his performances for next week and his condition," the German said.

"He had two big chances to score, maybe next week!

"After 10 weeks he cannot 200 per cent train with the team, he is good and in shape but not at the minute for 90 minutes."

Goals from Cauley Woodrow, Jacob Brown and Alex Mowatt did the damage as Plymouth were blown away in the opening half an hour.

It was Barnsley's first clean sheet in five outings, having conceded eight goals in their last four, and has strengthened their automatic-promotion hopes.

The win, the Reds' third in a row, left them two points ahead of third-placed Portsmouth having played a game more.

“After we went 1-0 we controlled the game, we played very well. We had a lot of chances and could have scored more than three goals," Stendel said.

“Plymouth had only one chance in the second half and I am very happy.

“We had four chances and scored three times in the first 28 minutes. It was difficult for Plymouth to come back from that.

"After this we played well, we were good in possession, defended well – like a top team.”