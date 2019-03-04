Goalkeepers of all of Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks’ former clubs to be pall-bearers at his funeral today

The coffin of Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks will be carried into Stoke Minster this afternoon by the current goalkeepers of all three clubs he served as well as an England stalwart.

Banks, who died last month at the age of 81, was part of England's 1966 winning side and thousands are expected to turn out at his funeral today.

Gordon Banks in action for Stoke in 1970.

Current Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will be joined as pall-bearer by Joe Anyon of Chesterfield, Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart, who has won 75 caps for England.

Thousands of people are also expected to attend Stoke's bet365 Stadium from 11.30am where those with tickets will be able to watch the funeral on a big screen.

Born in Tinsley, Banks later moved to Catcliffe and began his career with Sheffield Schoolboys before moving to Chesterfield in March 1953.

He was regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, receiving his crowning role in England’s historic World Cup triumph in 1966, while on Leicester’s books.

Four years later, his worldwide fame rocketed again thanks to his so-called `save of the century’ to deny Pele and Brazil in the 1970 finals.

Banks also met Hart a number of times.

The Tinsley-born star revealed in December 2015 that he was suffering from kidney cancer but continued to make personal appearances since his diagnosis.

He made 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the Football League, and won 73 caps for his country and was regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Banks was named FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year on six occasions. His career was ended in 1972 when a car crash cost him his sight in one eye.

Banks’ funeral cortege will leave the bet365 Stadium at 12.15pm with the funeral service due to get underway at 1.30pm.