Glynn Snodin lays out the blueprint for promotion as Chesterfield eye the 2019/20 National League title

Glynn Snodin has laid out what he believes is the blueprint for giving Chesterfield a ‘great chance’ of promotion from the National League next season.

The 2018/19 campaign finished on Saturday and John Sheridan, along with his assistant Snodin, will attempt to build a team worthy of a title. Snodin says there are lots of factors that go into a successful team and he should know, having coached three clubs to promotion from League One.

It starts with good recruitment.

“When you look at some of those teams that are up there, Orient (champions) and Salford (play-off contenders) have got a big budget and have bought well,” said the former Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston assistant.

“You’ve still got to buy well, even if you have got the money.”

Togetherness is important, but it’s something a number of Town’s rivals will boast, so quality in attack comes into its own.

“When you’ve got that work ethic, that team spirit, then it’s about that little bit of je ne sais quoi, that little bit of quality in the final third,” he said.

“There’s a lot of teams that put their bodies on the line, try and stop goals going in, but the ones that are up there have got that little bit extra in and around the final third.

“If you’ve got that, you’ve got your goals, you’ve got a great chance.”

Snodin is a big believer in a settled defensive line, but doesn’t mind rotation further forward.

“If you can keep your back four, back three, whatever, keep that as a solid foundation, keep them together for near enough a full season, you can swap your others in front, out wide, up front, you can change them around every so often,” he said.

“If you’ve got a solid base with your keeper and defenders, I think you’ve got a great chance.”

And beyond all of that, consistency will be key, if Chesterfield are to live up to what is their stated aim of escaping from non-league and returning to the Football League.

“That’s what we’ve come in to do, make sure this club stayed up and then next season, that’s all we’re looking for, to get out of this league,” said Snodin.

“We’re going to make no qualms, no talking it down, saying we should get in the play-offs, we’re looking to get out, we need to get out.

“It’s a great club, it’s a big club and hopefully we can do it. Talking is easy, but it’s what we do every week in training, every week out there and when we go away.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re on it for 46 games.”