Glynn Snodin expects Chesterfield to keep meeting standards in tough game against Ben Clark’s ‘magnificent’ Gateshead

Chesterfield have achieved their objective of staying up, but Glynn Snodin says there are still standards to maintain.

The Spireites travel to Gateshead today, hoping to continue their fine run of form under boss John Sheridan and his number two Snodin.

In their 15 games in charge, Chesterfield have topped the division’s form table with a 30-point haul.

Snodin wants the players to meet the performance levels they’ve set for themselves, in the final three games.

“We keep saying to them, the season is not finished,” he said.

Even in training, you’ve set a standard, you keep those standards. You don’t drop them or fall behind them.

“Whether you’re winning, losing, you’re safe or it’s the end of the season, you’ve got to keep those same standards, around the place as a professional, when you’re on the training field and on a Saturday as well.”

Gateshead fans will be protesting about a variety of off-field issues at their club, before and during today’s game, highlighting what a fine job boss Ben Clark has done in getting them so close to a play-off finish.

The Heed sit 10th, seven points off the play-off spots, and promotion now looks nigh on impossible.

They’ve suffered a recent rash of poor results, as a tiny squad have struggled to keep up with the other promotion hopefuls.

Snodin has been impressed with Clark’s achievement however.

“With a small squad and the problems they’ve had off the pitch as well, I think they’ve done magnificent,” he said.

“You feel sorry for the manager, it’s amazing how they’ve worked and what they’ve done.

“Congratulations to Ben for what he’s done.

“I think they’ll unluckily not reach the play-offs now but what a season they’ve had.

“They’ve got some decent players, we’ve watched a couple of games, it’ll be a tough game again.”