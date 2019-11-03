Gillingham 0 Rotherham United 3: Matt Crooks' moment of brilliance lights up impressive Millers win

Matt Crooks scored a stunner as the Millers beat Gillingham

Matt Crooks has surely got that gong wrapped up after his sublime effort that helped the Millers to a 3-0 win at Gillingham on Saturday.

The midfielder produced a brilliant 40-yard lob after being set clear by Jamie Lindsay, seeing goalkeeper Jack Bonham off his line and ruthlessly punishing him with an effort that sailed into the top corner.

Had it been scored in the Premier League you would have been watching it for weeks.

The Millers were already 1-0 up at that point, thanks to Michael Smith's opener, and Crooks' second at the end wrapped up a very sweet three points.

It was fifth away win of the campaign, and third on the bounce, and it earned them bragging rights over former boss Steve Evans.

Plenty to be happy about, but everyone is talking about Crooks' goal.

“With the whip he got on it as soon as he hit it I thought it had a chance,” manager Paul Warne said.

“It was a sweet feeling when it dipped in. He's got an eye for a goal, which is why he’s leading the scoring charts at the moment.”

Smith had put the Millers in front less than a minute after Bonham had saved his 18th-minute penalty as the striker atoned by pouncing on a loose ball and slotting home.

Crooks' moment of magic just before the break killed the game and after the visitors had soaked some second-half pressure up, he added his second with a cool finish.

The Millers certainly have no problems on the road at the minute, but would love to translate this type of performance, full of running, endeavour and threat in front of their own fans.

They were treated to a blast from the past as well, as Evans – at the Millers helm between 2012 and 2015 – stuck to type by discussing the referee's performance.

“He’s a poor referee. He was poor today and I’ve watched him a number of times neutrally and he’s poor,” the Scot said.

“I don’t question his honesty or integrity but he didn’t give us a lot today. However, he’s not to blame for our defending for the goals."

Gillingham: Bonham, Tucker (Marshall 76), Ehmer, Ogilvie, O'Connor, Jones, O'Keefe, Byrne, Charles-Cook (Lee 67), Hanlan, Jakubiak (Ndjoli 67). Subs not used: Royce, Hodson, Mandon, Pringle

Rotherham: Iversen, Jones, Ihiekwe, Wood, Mattock (Ladapo 87), Ogbene (Olosunde 70), Wiles, Lindsay, Clarke (Morris 46), Crooks, Smith. Subs not used: Price, Barlaser, Hastie, Lamy

Attendance: 4,893 (352 away)