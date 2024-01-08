Germany and Bayern Munich great Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer, who led West Germany to World Cup success as a captain and manager, has died at the age of 78, his family have announced.

World Cup Quarter Final 1966 at Hillsborough - 23rd July 1966 West Germany v Uruguay Germany's second goal... as Beckenbauer runs the ball past Uruguay keeper, Mazurkieviez, into the empty net.

Nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’ (The Emperor) for his commanding style on the field, Beckenbauer was widely recognised as one of the best players in the game’s history.

He won the World Cup as a player in 1974 and again as manager in 1990. A dominant midfielder or attacking sweeper, he also won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

A statement from his family to German news agency DPA read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”.

Lothar Matthaus captained Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning side and paid tribute to his former manager and friend.

“The shock is deep, even though I knew that Franz wasn’t feeling well. His death is a loss for football and for Germany as a whole,” Matthaus told German media outlet Bild.

