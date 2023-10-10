Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football superstar Gareth Bale has signed for Sheffield FC - but you're not likely to see him on the pitch anytime soon!

Sadly, the former Real Madrid and Wales star did not put his name on a playing contract, but autographed one of the oldest football club in the world's shirts.

But even though it does not mean the multiple champions league winner will be lining up for them, officials at the club, which was formed in 1857, are delighted to have the former Galactico's signed shirt.

Gareth Bale with the Sheffield FC shirt. Picture: Matt Roney, Sheffield FC

The 'deal' to get the shirt signed was arranged by Sheffield's long serving player Matt Roney, the player with the most appearances for the club in its 166 year history, with 508 matches under his belt. And Matt also took the chance to get a picture of Gareth, Wales' leading international goalscorer, with the signed shirt.

He was with former England cricket star Michael Vaughan, who is also from Sheffield, at a pro-am golf tournament in St Andrews, and managed to contact Gareth through his agent.

And the former international agreed to meet up with Matt to sign one of the club's shirts, which is likely to be auctioned off at a fundraiser.

"He was brilliant with us," said Matt. "I explained who we were and my links to the club, and told him if he wanted to come out of retirement and have a game with us, he'd be very welcome. But I'm not sure he'll be taking the offer up just yet."

Gareth announced his retirement aged 33 in January. Player-coach Matt is still playing, aged 40.

Sheffield are currently in the process of trying to sort out a new home ground in the city, at the Meadowhead site known as the transport ground. The plans would see the site hold a new stadium.

The clubs says in its website that this would become known as The Home of Football and would, for the very first time in the club's history, host all its teams on one site.

The club hopes it will also become an international visitor attraction where fans from every nation and supporting every club can visit where football kicked off.