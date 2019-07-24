Funeral details announced for Praise or Grumble creator Bob Jackson
Funeral details for Sheffield’s Bob Jackson – the creator of the very first football phone-in – have been announced by his family.
Robert ‘Bob’ Jackson died suddenly at his Totley home, aged 88, leaving his wife Mary, children Ann, Helen and Richard, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob will probably be best remembered for launching the original football phone-in as a sports producer during his 20-year career at BBC Radio Sheffield.
He came up with Praise or Grumble, the forerunner of countless similar programs.
His funeral service will be held at Sheffield Cathedral on August 8 at 10.15am followed by a celebration of his life at Sheffield United' s Platinum Suite.
Bob’s loved ones have requested family flowers only, with any donations going to St. Lukes Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquires about the arrangements should be made to G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.