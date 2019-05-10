From Nile Ranger to Florent Cuvelier: 18 League One free agents your club could sign - including ex-Premier League talent Could ex-Premier League star Nile Ranger be on his way to your club? Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Everybody loves a freebie - could these 18 out-of-contract players could do a job for your club in League One. Scroll down and click through the pages 33-year-old Hati international currently without a club. A solid option given his experience Ligue 1, 2 and League One - 148 career appearances. The 30-year-old former six-time Republic of Ireland U21 international has extensive experience from the Conference Premier all the way through to the Championship - boasting 229 career appearances. Now 31-years-old, Liverpool-born Taylor is still a decent striking option for teams in the lower half of League One having once been bought by Ipswich for 1.5 million back in 2012. A Belgium youth player at every level, former Stoke trainee Cuvelier certainly has some pedigree but hasn't played a League One game in two seasons. At one time a Premier League midfielder, the 24-year-old 17-time England U21 international Whittingham is as experienced as they come and still has a lot to offer. The former Newcastle man has had his issues but still has 19 goals to his name in five League One seasons. The 30-year-old former Chelsea man has a bucket load of experience having made nearly 200 career appearances A 14-time England youth international, McGugan made 229 appearances for Nottingham Forrest in all competitions during a seven year stay gaining promotion from League One back in the 2007-08 season. At 24-years-old, Flanagan has real potential to develop given the right environment - the Birmingham-born former Walsall player has 39 League One appearances under his belt. The 32-year-old Welshman once played in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and has featured extensively for Bury in League One. Sheffield Wednesday close in on German defender Every Championship club's net spend over the last FIVE seasons - a £129m loss