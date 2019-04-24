From fleeing an on-pitch protest to a lap of honour - Haydn Hollis says Chesterfield have turned a corner and hopes joy is on its way to the Proact

A little under four months ago, Haydn Hollis and his Chesterfield team-mates were forced to flee the Proact pitch midway through a game.

Unhappy Spireites supporters had already held a demonstration in the club carpark and a small group invaded the pitch during Boxing Day's 4-0 defeat by Solihull.

That result plunged Town into the National League relegation zone.

Last Saturday, Hollis and his team-mates walked around the ground, milking generous applause from the fans during the traditional lap of honour that follows the final home game of the season.

The Spireites sit in the top half of the table with a game remaining.

They've won 11 of 19 games under John Sheridan and deserved the rousing ovation they received at the weekend - a reception they'd scarcely have dreamed of at the end of 2018.

The centre-half admits December's woes weren't pleasant but is quick to highlight the context.

"It's not nice to see the supporters do that but they weren't happy with what had gone on," said the Forest Green Rovers loanee.

"I can only speak for this season really, when I've been there, but looking from the outside they've had a really bad couple of years."

Things are definitely looking up at the Proact, with 11th place in the table still a possibility and talk turning to a promotion charge next season under boss John Sheridan.

Hollis, out of contract at Forest Green this summer, has gone on the record to reveal his desire to stay at the Proact permanently.

And he hopes being a Spireite will be a more enjoyable experience next season, for fans and players alike.

"The club is in good hands and next year they should be up there challenging," he said.

"Now I think the club is finally turning that corner a little bit and hopefully next season the supporters can have a little bit of joy."