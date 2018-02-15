Froggatt nets 100 goals in 107 games

Handsworth Parramore consolidated second place in the Premier Division with a 4-0 home win over Rainworth MW in game that saw striker Jonathan Froggatt reach a remarkable scoring landmark.

Jordan Turner fired the Ambers into a fourth minute lead before scoring his fourth goal in two games since signing from Goole a week ago, rounding the keeper to to double the lead just before the half hour mark.

However, it was Froggatt who rightly grabbed the limelight bundling the ball home two minutes from the interval for his 100th goal for the club in just 107 starts, an absolutely amazing statistic at any level.

Froggatt had the final word too on a memorable evening for the prolific striker tucking home the fourth from the penalty spot seven minutes from time after Jamie Green had been brought down.

Handsworth manager Jas Collier paid tribute to his experienced forward: “I don’t usually single out individuals after an excellent team performance,” he said.

“However, Froggy scoring a brace to take his total to 100 goals in 107 appearances for the club is an unbelievable record. It’s no coincidence he works hard to keep himself in shape, he stays behind after training and he moans a lot when things aren’t done properly, he’s a top pro.”

The win stretched Handsworth’s run to just one defeat in the last six as they narrowed the gap on leaders AFC Mansfield 14-points with two games in hand.

Dronfield Town stunned Division One promotion chasers Yorkshire Amateur winning 5-2 at the Southerns Stadium.

Chris Hitchins own goal had handed Town a sixth minute lead before the Ammers hit back with two goals in as many minutes from Harrison Blakey and Brice Tiani to lead 2-1 just before the half hour mark.

Dronfield levelled eight minutes from the interval through Mark Fereday before going on to dominate the second half.

Callum Mawbey had the visitors in front on 55 minutes before scoring his second and Town’s fourth on 70 minutes with Chris Savage sealing a memorable victory ten minutes from time.

The victory underlined Dronfield’s recent excellent run of form bringing up a fourth league win on the spin and fifth in all competitions that sees Chris Millington’s side up to 13th in the table with their eyes firmly set on a top ten place.

Meanwhile, Dronfield have strengthened their squad after signing winger Matty Ord from neighbours Hallam FC.

Maltby Main crashed out of the league cup 6-5 on penalties at Division One leaders Knaresborough Town, who had to play for 75 minutes with ten men after having Dan Clayton sent off for kicking out just before half-time.

On a freezing pitch Knaresborough edged in front five minutes into extra-time after a goalless 90 minutes when Joel Freeston tucked a shot past Josh Lill.

Three minutes into the second period of extra-time Dean Conway headed Maltby level from a Danny Patterson corner but that was as good as it got as Knaresborough held their never to win the penalty shoot-out.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Athersley Recreation v Clipstone, Barton Town v Penistone Church, Bridlington Town v Handsworth Parramore, Hall Road Rangers v Maltby Main, Parkgate v Pontefract Collieries, Worksop Town v Staveley MW.

Division One: Armthorpe Welfare v Shirebrook Town, Dronfield Town v Rossington Main, Grimsby Borough v AFC Emley, Hallam v Swallownest, Ollerton Town v Retford United, Worsbrough BA v Yorkshire Amateur.