Free-scoring Hallam FC ready to fill their boots against worst defence in league
Free-scoring promotion-chasers Hallam FC have a golden chance to fill their boots at home to bottom club Teversal this weekend.
The Countrymen have scored a whopping 126 goals in the Northern Counties East Football League Division One this season and are six points clear at the top of the table with five games left to play.
Their Nottinghamshire-based opponents have conceded almost as many goals as Hallam have scored – 123 – and still have to play the league-leaders twice before the end of the season.
Teversal could be relegated at Sandygate on Saturday.
Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Sheffield FC will travel to high-flying Liversedge on Saturday hoping to register back-to-back victories for the first time this season following their 3-2 win over Yorkshire Amateur last time out.
Their Northern Premier League Division One East rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels host Cleethorpes Town at the Eco Power Stadium and Handsworth of the division below begin the first of five away games to finish their season at Knaresborough Town.