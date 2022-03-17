The Countrymen have scored a whopping 126 goals in the Northern Counties East Football League Division One this season and are six points clear at the top of the table with five games left to play.

Their Nottinghamshire-based opponents have conceded almost as many goals as Hallam have scored – 123 – and still have to play the league-leaders twice before the end of the season.

Free-scoring Hallam FC are closing in on promotion. Photo courtesy of Antony Baker.

Teversal could be relegated at Sandygate on Saturday.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Sheffield FC will travel to high-flying Liversedge on Saturday hoping to register back-to-back victories for the first time this season following their 3-2 win over Yorkshire Amateur last time out.