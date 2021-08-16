Ladapo was on the bench for Saturday's defeat at Wigan as he did not travel with the team on Friday after taking a coronavirus test following a complaint of a sore throat.

He made the journey after that came back negative and was a 72nd-minute substitute at the DW Stadium.

But boss Paul Warne says his striker is still feeling ill and is a doubt for the trip to the west coast.

Freddie Ladapo of Rotherham.

It gives the Millers boss an unfortunate sense of Deja vu after coronavirus twice ripped through the camp last season, leading to a backlog of fixtures which eventually led to Championship relegation.

Although Ladapo does not have the virus, Warne could not help being worried when his record signing was sent for a test.

"Straight away you're thinking who did he sit with, who did he talk with?" he said.

"It's bad enough losing Freddie but it's like throwing a stone in a pond, the ripples can go on for ages.

"We won't be the only club this season that will have problems ahead, loads of clubs have already missed certain parts of pre-season.

“We don't need fixtures postponed, that would be a disaster.

"First and foremost my concern was for Freddie but he came over on Saturday and he was OK. Freddie's not feeling amazing again now, though, so we don't know if he'll be in the squad or not."

The Millers have one or two niggles from Saturday's game, but nothing major.

Curtis Tilt and Angus MacDonald remain sidelined.

Jamaica international Tilt suffered a hamstring injury while representing his country over the summer to further delay his stuttering Millers career.

He is back training on the grass but is still several weeks away from action.

Having joined from Blackpool for a cash fee in January 2020, Tilt suffered a hip injury which ended his season and then he spent last term on loan at Wigan.