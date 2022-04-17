Former Sheffield United youngsters to battle it out for silverware at Wembley

Former Sheffield United youngsters, Ellie Roebuck and Millie Bright, will face off in the Women's FA Cup final. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Roebuck and Bright both spent time with United’s academy in the early days of their careers, and have since gone on to become teammates at international level with England and stars for their respective clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.

This weekend saw both of them progress into the showpiece event at Wembley Stadium, though only one of them will be able to come away with a winner’s medal on the day.

City beat West Ham United 4-1 on Saturday to secure their spot in the final, with Roebuck playing the full 90 minutes at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, while Bright also completed the full 90 on Sunday afternoon as the Blues saw off Arsenal with a 2-0 victory at Meadow Park to progress to the big game in the English capital.

The duo are both expected to start at Wembley on May 15th as they look to add more silverware to their collections, and there could be another Sheffield element to the game should exciting youngster, Esme Morgan, manage to recover in time after she recently returned to training following a nasty leg break back in September.