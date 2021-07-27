Caroline Weir’s deflected leveller after 85 minutes earned the Brits a 1-1 draw in Kashima and saw them top Group E.

Head coach Hege Riise praised her team’s powers of recovery after their response to conceding for the first time in the competition.

Adriana Leon’s second-half opener looked to have snatched victory for the Canadians before Weir, who had already hit the bar and post, equalised late on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Britain's players celebrate after scoring a goal at the Tokyo Games.

It meant Team GB won Group E with seven points and will remain in Kashima to face Australia on Friday.

Riise said: “I believe strongly in this team, a great team always finds a way to come back and we did. Closer to the finish we started to get some momentum, luckily we were good enough to get the goal.

“It was an important goal (from Weir), we top the group, we’re staying here and have a little bit more rest so we are happy.

“There are always things you want to improve on, we have played three games against three good opponents and have performed better and better. We haven’t been together that long so we’ll improve every game.

“Overall we looked strong and confident and that will be important going forward.”

Riise rested three-goal Ellen White and made five changes, including bringing Chelsea defender Bright, from Killamarsh, back into the starting line-up after she was rested last time out.