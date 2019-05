Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock startled fans with a slightly strange swagger towards the camera operator on Saturday, and it's now been re-imagined alongside a classic pop culture touchstone.

Sharp-eyed Twitter user Kristian von Streng Hæhre likened Warnock's display to Richard Ashcroft's iconic performance in the video for The Verve's seminal hit 'Bittersweet Symphony', and decided to produce a delightful mashup of the two. Catch the video and the social media reaction below...