Tony Thompson spent three years as a youngster with the Millers, regularly featuring on the bench between 2012 and 2015 despite having never made a senior appearance for the club.

The now 27-year-old has since played for the likes of Morecambe, Chester and Altrincham before making the switch to Northern Premier League side Warrington Town this year.

And in a 1-0 FA Trophy defeat to Guiseley on Saturday, Thompson was sent off after he was adjudged to have squirted a fan behind the goal having been told he had urinated in a water bottle placed in the back of his goal.

Former Rotherham United goalkeeper Tony Thompson found himself at the centre of a bizarre fracas on Saturday.

Footage posted on social media shows the spectator jumping on the pitch to place the bottle back in the goal with the caption ‘p*ssed in keepers juice’.

Posting on Twitter after the incident, Thompson wrote: “Today I fell out of love with the game! I’ve been called many names but for someone to p*ss in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn’t allowed to react because I’m a player is outrageous. That person has put me my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick.”

Warrington Town boss Mark Beesley said: “I don’t think I’ll ever be involved in anything like that again.

“The Guiseley staff apologised – it was disgusting and there’s no place in life for things like that.

“I think the referee has completely lost control after that – if someone urinates in my bottle and I drink it, I’m going to throw it away. To send him off for throwing the bottle away is a disgrace.

“It’s hard to talk about the football when such a big incident like that happens.

“From our point of view, the welfare of our players is paramount and what Tony was subjected to was disgraceful. Whoever did it should hang their head in shame and never be allowed into a football game again.