Former Leeds United, Sunderland and Bradford City man Glynn Snodin happy to back John Sheridan's player knowledge as they build new Chesterfield side

Have your say

Chesterfield assistant manager Glynn Snodin might have a wealth of experience when it comes to spotting a player, but he’s ready to bow to John Sheridan’s knowledge.

Snodin’s career has included coaching roles at Leeds United, Huddersfield, Preston, Sunderland and Bradford.

He featured in the Netflix documentary about Sunderland and was seen in one episode scouting players at a Scunthorpe United game.

Unlike Sheridan, he hasn’t worked extensively in the lower leagues and admits he’s had to bring himself up to speed on some of the gaffer’s summer transfer targets.

READ: A season to forget

“It’s funny, we’ve been talking the last four weeks over it,” said Snodin.

“He’ll throw names at me and I’ll say to him I’m not being funny, I’m not being disrespectful but I don’t know the player you’re talking about.

“I have to look at clips, at videos.”

With so many players out of contract at Chesterfield this summer, a significant turnover is expected.

Sheridan said last week he’s got a list of targets and has known for weeks which positions he wants to strengthen.

Snodin would ideally like to have watched Town’s potential new recruits in person, but he’s quite happy to back Sheridan’s choices.

“You still like to see them for 90 minutes or for three months, but if he’s seen him, I’ll go by him and back his judgement 100 per cent,” he said.

The Spireites are hoping to bring in a new member of staff to help with recruitment.

That role will also include responsibility for Sheridan's proposed new development squad.