Former Football Focus presenter Dan Walker, from Sheffield, has waded into the row over FA Cup replays and raised concerns for the future of the tournament.

Mr Walker, who has lived in Sheffield since he came to the city and fell in love with it as a student, has told of his concerns on social media, even saying that he hopes the FA have not killed the competition with their decision to scrap all replays from the first round onwards.

He is now the presenter of Channel Five News, but has presented football programmes from the grounds of many of football’s so-called smaller clubs over the years.

He said on X, formerly Twitter: “I have been thinking about these changes to FA Cup replays and - as someone who was fortunate enough to cover the competition for years and present shows from loads of the ‘smaller’ clubs - it all smells a bit off.

“I hope they haven’t killed it.”

And another famous Sheffielder, the former England cricket captain, Michael Vaughan, has also expressed surprise at the FA’s actions.

He said on the same social media platform: “The FA cup .. why would you ever mess with it .. absolutely brilliant.”

Many smaller clubs from across the country have expressed anger after the FA announced it was scrapped replays from next season, the the English Football League claiming neither it nor its clubs were consulted on the move.

The EFL says the new format was "agreed solely between the Premier League and FA".

But the FA says discussions have been going on for "well over a year."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder claims that he's not surprised that FA Cup replays have been scrapped due to the pressure from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

He said "The game is dominated and dictated by the big boys, and they don’t want FA Cup replays.

“What does that do to non-league clubs who get into the fairytale rounds and the financial implications?

“I’ve been at both ends of the scale. The replay is a great reward. I’d have liked them kept.”

Sheffield Wednesday was at the centre of one of the most famous and longest running FA Cup replay sagas in the 1970s.