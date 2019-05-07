Former Chesterfield coach Adrian Whitbread back in the game on the other side of the North Atlantic

Have your say

Former Chesterfield assistant manager Adrian Whitbread has been announced as head coach of an academy on the other side of the North Atlantic.

Whitbread, who served the Spireites as part of ex boss Martin Allen's staff, is the new head coach for the Bentley Sports Group in Jacksonville, Florida.

A social media post from Bentley Sports Group revealed the 47-year-old's new role, adding: "Adrian will bring his vast experiences to the forefront."

The academy's aim is to develop talented players in order to open up opportunities with colleges and clubs around the world.

Bentley Sports Group technical director Neil Sillett worked with Whitbread before, at Puerto Rico FC.

The pair first became colleagues at Portsmouth, during former defender Whitbread's playing days, when Sillett was head physio.

And Sillett later went on to become Whitbread's agent.

It's almost a year since Whitbread joined Chesterfield alongside Allen.

Last August everyone at the Proact Stadium rallied round the assistant manager when he suffered a bleed on the brain and Curtis Weston dedicated the win over Braintree to him.

He was back working just a couple of weeks later and expressed his gratitude for the messages of support from fans, staff and players alike.

Whitbread and Allen departed the club just after Christmas, with the Spireites struggling in the National League drop zone.

Along with several spells working with Allen, Whitbread has extensive experience of the game on foreign soil.

He was assistant manager for the Puerto Rico international team and managed the Puerto Rico Islanders and Bahrain Under 23s.