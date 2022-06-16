The 21-year-old, who made his international debut for New Zealand in March, has signed a two-year deal at Oakwell following his release from The Swans last month.

He said: “It’s been a while coming. To really go out there and show what I can do is really what I’m looking forward to.

“I want to make my debut, play as many games as I can and do as well as I can for the club. For the club, it’s to get back to the Championship. That’s everyone’s goal.”

Former Aston Villa and Swansea goalkeeper Jamie Searle has become Barnsley's first signing under new boss Michael Duff.

Searle began his playing career in his native New Zealand before earning a one-year deal at Aston Villa in 2019 after impressing on trial.

He made his only two appearances in senior football in England for Villa he represented the club’s under-23 side in the EFL Trophy group stage in matches against Salford and Tranmere Rovers.

Following his release, he spent two years in South Wales with Swansea, who opted not to trigger a one-year extension in his contract before letting him go.

Barnsley FC chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy that Jamie has decided that Barnsley is the best place for him to take the next step in his career and he will bolster our already excellent options in the goalkeeper position.”

Barnsley will have to sell to buy this summer, the club’s new chairman Neerav Parekh confirmed last month.