Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I was a spotty 11-year-old kid when I made a lifelong commitment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I had just seen the jet-heeled Denis Law thrash home a spectacular overhead kick, at the Stretford End.

Me and my Dad leapt in the air and hugged.

Denis Law with Bob Westerdale, left, and Martin Smith of The Star. | Bob Westerdale

Within seconds, those joint emotions turned to rage as the referee ruled it out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can remember vividly, at that moment, telling myself that Denis would always be my hero, whether he scored a hundred more goals or had them all ruled out for offside.

That illogical hero worship remains true to this day, 48 hours after his passing was announced.

Looking back at him and the different world we inhabited at that time, I remember the infamous moment when he scored against United for City.

Denis Law signed a copy of his autobiography for a starstruck Bob Westerdale. | Bob Westerdale

As he trooped off the pitch, looking dejected and slightly bewildered, I fleetingly felt hatred along with the love.

The love lasted, the hatred didn't.

Over the years, I met Denis two or three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1980, I asked him to sign my copy of his autobiography, or rather, I mumbled something incoherently while handing him the page and pen to sign.

He was charming and witty.

Then, around 15 years ago, my buddy and Star editorial colleague Martin Smith and I met him at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire hospital, where he was appearing on behalf of Meningitis UK.

Trying to be impartial and professional, we just about managed to ask the right questions, not least of all why he was promoting the health campaign.

Denis, a father of five, then shared some private family information with us and, unexpectedly, burst into tears.

Martin and I looked at each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great footballer's signature in Bob Westerdale's book. | Bob Westerdale

What do you do when your idol starts crying in front of you?

My first impulse was to hug him, as he felt like my own family.

I cannot remember exactly, I am not sure we went that far. I think we both put our hands on his shoulder, rather awkwardly.

The moment passed, Denis recovered himself, and we had a lovely chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On our way back to our York Street office, Martin and I tried to process what we'd just seen and heard.

We didn't care that we were two starstruck idiot teenagers again, we had just had a moment, and an intimate moment, with The King

Today is a bad day, where I am seeing everything through a Lawman lens.

But I am also grateful that Denis has had such a peculiar and heartwarming influence on me.

Not as powerful as Charlton, not as good on the ball as Best, not as perfect as Pele.

But the King, nonetheless.