Football: The day Denis Law stunned two veteran Star journalists
I had just seen the jet-heeled Denis Law thrash home a spectacular overhead kick, at the Stretford End.
Me and my Dad leapt in the air and hugged.
Within seconds, those joint emotions turned to rage as the referee ruled it out for offside.
I can remember vividly, at that moment, telling myself that Denis would always be my hero, whether he scored a hundred more goals or had them all ruled out for offside.
That illogical hero worship remains true to this day, 48 hours after his passing was announced.
Looking back at him and the different world we inhabited at that time, I remember the infamous moment when he scored against United for City.
As he trooped off the pitch, looking dejected and slightly bewildered, I fleetingly felt hatred along with the love.
The love lasted, the hatred didn't.
Over the years, I met Denis two or three times.
In 1980, I asked him to sign my copy of his autobiography, or rather, I mumbled something incoherently while handing him the page and pen to sign.
He was charming and witty.
Then, around 15 years ago, my buddy and Star editorial colleague Martin Smith and I met him at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire hospital, where he was appearing on behalf of Meningitis UK.
Trying to be impartial and professional, we just about managed to ask the right questions, not least of all why he was promoting the health campaign.
Denis, a father of five, then shared some private family information with us and, unexpectedly, burst into tears.
Martin and I looked at each other.
What do you do when your idol starts crying in front of you?
My first impulse was to hug him, as he felt like my own family.
I cannot remember exactly, I am not sure we went that far. I think we both put our hands on his shoulder, rather awkwardly.
The moment passed, Denis recovered himself, and we had a lovely chat.
On our way back to our York Street office, Martin and I tried to process what we'd just seen and heard.
We didn't care that we were two starstruck idiot teenagers again, we had just had a moment, and an intimate moment, with The King
Today is a bad day, where I am seeing everything through a Lawman lens.
But I am also grateful that Denis has had such a peculiar and heartwarming influence on me.
Not as powerful as Charlton, not as good on the ball as Best, not as perfect as Pele.
But the King, nonetheless.
