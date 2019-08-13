Football: Sheffield side Hallam FC stumble at FA Cup's first hurdle
Two late goals saw Hallam FC knocked out of the FA Cup at the First Preliminary Round stage on Saturday.
By andrew jarvis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 11:16
The Sheffield side battled well at Sandygate Road but NCEL Premier League visitors Staveley MW went 1-0 towards the end of the second half.
Scorer was substitute Kurtis Morley and before the final whistle Morley made it 2-0 to the Trojans following a goalmouth scramble.
The result means it is the north Derbyshire team which progresses and the win earns them a home showdown with Lincoln United in the next round.