The Countrymen took the lead courtesy of an own goal, before Kieran Watson stretched their advantage.

The result saw them finish the latest round of games in third, two points behind leaders Brigg Town and second-placed North Ferriby.

Brandon Bradbury’s centre forced the mistake which saw Hallam, bouncing back from their midweek Senior Cup defeat by Rossington Main, take the lead before Watson prodded home from close range.

Hallam FC were the standard bearers for our leading non-league teams this weekend: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sheffield FC suffered a heavy defeat in the NPL Division East League when they were beaten 4-1 at Pickering Town while divisional rivals Stocksbridge also lost on the road, this time at Dunston Town.

Sam Ackroyd grabbed the only goal for Ryan Cresswell’s side, with Sam Barker claiming all four for the opposition.

In the North-East, Luke Mangham gave Stocksbridge the lead from the penalty spot before Town hit back, while Nathaniel Crofts was also on target during the 4-2 reverse.

Handsworth were beaten at home by Goole, despite taking the lead through Rikki Paylor.

The Ambers took charge of the NCEL Premier Division clash midway through the opening period, but were immediately pegged back when Joshua Dacre netted for the visitors from East Yorkshire.

Luke Williams, went on to complete his hat-trick in the final minute of the game, edged Goole in front soon after the interval before Kane Reece restored parity.