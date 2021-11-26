The lots include an FA Cup final ticket from 1935 when Sheffield Wednesday beat West Bromwich Albion 4–2, with goals scored by Jack Palethorpe, Mark Hooper and Ellis Rimmer.

There is also a programme from the 1946-47 season, when Wolves played Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round at Molineux. The match ended 0-0 and the Blades won the replay 2-0.

Other lots are a programme from the 1900-01 Sheffield Wednesday versus West Bromwich Albion match, which the Owls won, a Sheffield Steelers supporters club badge from the 1995/6 season and an original press photo of Sheffield’s speedway team in the 1940s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lot 490: A ticket from the 1935 FA Cup final between the Owls and West Brom

Midlands Sports Auctions consultant Tim Beddow said: “We currently have a live auction that contains several items that we are sure would interest your readership. The auction ends on November 28.”

In detail, lot 490 is a ticket from the 1935 FA Cup final between the Owls and West Brom. It has slight marks, but is said to be good for its age. The guide price is £60-70.

Lot 650 is the programme from the 1900-01 Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion match, which the Owls won 2-1. An ex-bound volume, this historic item it is in very good condition and has a guide price of £200-£220.

Speedway - Sheffield 1940s team group original press photograph.

Lot 1733 is a programme from the 1946-47 season, Wolves v Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round. A name is noted on the top edge and there is small tear. The guide price is £10-12. Lot 859 is a Sheffield Steelers supporters club badge from the 1995/6 season. The guide price is £5-7 and lot 1664 is the Sheffield Speedway team from the 1940s, a team group original press photograph with a guide price of £10-12.

The auction is timed and is open now. Bidding ends on November 28 at 2.30pm. For details go to the website www.midlandsportsauctions.co.uk or call consultant Tim Beddow on 0121 421 7117.

Lot 859 A Sheffield Steelers Supporters Club badge from the 1995/6 season. The guide price is £5-7.

The teams from the 1900-01 Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion match. Ex bound volume so in very good condition. Guide price £200-£220.