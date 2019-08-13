Football: Ambitious Sheffield junior football club aims to develop and grow
Woodhouse Junior FC is on a mission to expand and improve.
The Sheffield-based club offers football for 4 to 14 year old players and wants to introduce a girls section.
Woodhouse are finalists in the Hallam FM Charity Sports Challenge, a money-raising August event which could net the club an extra £5,000 over and above the amount they raise themselves.
Although the club is run completely by volunteers, it has an extremely ambitious agenda.
A chartered club, it aims to improve in all aspects and there are plans to raise money to build a cafe and toilet facility at its ground.
In addition to the girls' section, the club wants to encourage players with disabilities and launch a walking football section for more senior members of the community.
Player development lead Adam Shephard said: "We want to improve our offering to current players, their families and the local community."
The club welcomes all help and support. Adam can be contacted on 07881907462.