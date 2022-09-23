Every year around September, Electronic Arts (EA) releases a new FIFA game - this year’s version being FIFA 23.

With each new instalment, the players’ ratings are revised, the game engine is tweaked and new features are added.

On FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode, Players are also given a coloured card depending on their rating. Players rated 64 and below are given a bronze card, players rated from 65 to 74 have silver cards, while players with a rating of 75 or above will receive a gold card.

Certain notable players may also receive a rare card, which has a shinier hue compared to the normal cards.

How have Sheffield Wednesday’s players been rated this year by EA Sports’ scouting network?

Full list of Sheffield Wednesday player ratings on FIFA 23

Barry Bannan - 73

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 72

Dominic Iorfa - 70

Said Berahino - 70

Mallik Wilks - 69

Callum Paterson - 69

Lewis Wing - 69

Massimo Luongo - 69

Jack Hunt - 69

Josh Windass - 68

Liam Palmer - 68

Sam Hutchinson - 68

Florian Kamberi - 67

Marvin Johnson - 67

Lee Gregory - 67

Chey Dunkley - 67

Joe Wildsmith - 66

George Byers - 66

Sylla Sow - 66

Dennis Adeniran - 65

Jaden Brown - 65

Olamide Shodipo - 65

Lewis Gibson - 63

Theo Corbeanu - 59

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru - 58

Korede Adeoyin - 56

Ciaran Brennan - 53

Luke Jackson - 52

Around January, players may be given additional upgrades if they are deemed to have performed well enough in the ongoing football season.

Also, please note that not all the players may still be playing for Sheffield Wednesday.

How are FIFA player ratings decided?

The statistics for players on FIFA are separated into six overarching categories: pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physicality.

These six stats encompass a wider range of smaller categories - there are 29 in total. Players are then given a rating out of 100, though none have yet to surpass 99 on any version of FIFA.

Attacking players are rated on their ability to get forward, create chances and score goals, defenders are judged on their defensive capabilities and so on.

To help decide what a player’s rating should be, EA Sports uses its own scouting system to observe players and analyse their talents.