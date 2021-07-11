Anticipation and excitement has been building across Sheffield and the rest of England as Gareth Southgate’s heroes – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – prepare to take on Italy at Wembley Stadium (8pm kick-off).

It will be the first time the England’s men’s team has been in the final of a major tournament for 55 years – and there are even rumours of an emergency bank holiday if they win.

Pubs, bars and living rooms across Sheffield are full of jubilant fans rejoicing after a difficult 16 months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – and a city street has even been renamed!

England fans in Sheffield city centre.