Today is the day – at last, football could be coming home!
Anticipation and excitement has been building across Sheffield and the rest of England as Gareth Southgate’s heroes – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – prepare to take on Italy at Wembley Stadium (8pm kick-off).
It will be the first time the England’s men’s team has been in the final of a major tournament for 55 years – and there are even rumours of an emergency bank holiday if they win.
Pubs, bars and living rooms across Sheffield are full of jubilant fans rejoicing after a difficult 16 months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – and a city street has even been renamed!
Stay tuned for further live updates. Expect dancing, singing and lots of smiling faces!
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:01
Nurse makes plea to protect Bears of Sheffield
A nurse has pleaded with England fans not to “mess with the Bears of Sheffield” following the Euro 2020 final.
She tweeted: “This is helping to raise funds for Ward 6, the Haematology and Oncology Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
“The facilities on the Ward need to be first class to make the time these amazing children, young people and their families bearable..no pun intended.”
Ugly scenes in the capital
There have been reports of fans without tickets fighting stewards to get in.
Chaotic scenes as some fans try to force way into Wembley ahead of Euros final
There have been chaotic scenes in central London with some fans even trying to force their way into Wembley Stadium as excitement for England’s historic Euro 2020 final reached fever pitch.
More photos of England fans in Sheffield city centre
Excitement builds in Sheffield city centre
The centre of Sheffield is packed with excited fans of all ages!
Sheffield city buzzes with ecstatic England fans ahead of 8pm kick off
Sheffield city centre is alive this afternoon as fans and families make a day out of this evening’s fateful Euro Final.
England fans in The Common Room, Division Street.
England fans in Sheffield give their predictions ahead of the final
Spot anyone you know?
Kyle Walker fondly remembered at former Sheffield secondary school
Staff at High Storrs School have shared their fond memories of the Sharrow-raised Manchester City and England defender, who came through the youth academy at boyhood club Sheffield United.
Teachers at Kyle Walker’s secondary school have remembered how he developed from a “cheeky, skinny” 11-year-old to a “well-rounded, committed, exceptional sportsman”.
Barker’s Pool fountains drained ahead of final
Hundreds gathered in the square after England won in the semi-final.
Blades and Owls unite for England
Sheffield’s England heroes remember their roots
Check out all the city’s links to the England team below.
Sheffield City Council getting in the spirit
It’s not quite a fan zone, but...
Sheffield’s links to the England team
There’s lots of reasons for Sheffield to be proud of this England team, but there’s also plenty of strong local links. Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were all born and raised in the city, while Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale is also in the squad.
Conor Coady also spent a season on loan at Sheffield United in the 2013/14 season and the team’s psychologist, Dr Ian Mitchell, worked for the club during the 1990s.
Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick faces race against time to get to Wembley
Matt Fitzpatrick, who is currently just one shot off the lead in the final day of The Scottish Open, faces a race against time to reach Wembley Stadium for tonight’s final, having teed off at 1pm!
Well-known faces from Sheffield wish England good luck
