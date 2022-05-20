FA Trophy Final: Sheffield referee to take charge of Wrexham v Bromley decider

Bramall becomes the second referee this season to oversee a showpiece decider with fellow Sheffielder Craig Pawson having been the man in the middle for this season’s FA Cup final which ended in Liverpool winning their second trophy of the season on penalties.

Bramall has officiated a total of 30 EFL matches since making the jump from assistant to the main man on the field in 2018. During these games, he has dished out a total of 103 yellow cards and six red cards.

The Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA (SHCFA) tweeted their congratulations to one of their own on hearing the news.

The post read: “Absolutely delighted that’s SHCFA referee Tom Bramall will referee the FA Trophy final at Wembley this Sunday. Well done pal!!”

Bramall also refereed this season’s League One play semi-final between Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons, only booking three players during the game.

Hallam joins a growing band of referees from our region to officiate in high-profile matches.

The father of Sheffield refs Keith Hackett officiated in the 1981 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham and the 1986 League Cup final between Oxford United and QPR. He was also at the 1988 European Championships and the Olympics in the same year.

Uriah Rennie was a Premier League referee for 12 years and Rotherham’s Howard Webb, also a Premier League whistler took charge of both the Champions League and World Cup finals in 2010.