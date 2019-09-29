FA Trophy exit for Sheffield FC

Club made a good start at Clitheroe and looked on their way to the next round when Lee Cooksey reacted to quickly to nod home on 34 minutes after his initial header had been blocked to them 1-0 up.

The home side though turned the tie on its head in the second half with Oscar O’Neil firing home the leveller after a cross had been knocked down.

With a replay beckoning Sheffield were hit with a sucker punch in stoppage time as Connor Gaul fired past Jonathan Hedge leaving Gavin Smith’s side with no time to respond.

Stocksbridge Park Steels suffered a first away league defeat of the season, going down to a solitary early goal at Belper Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal that proved decisive arrived after just two minutes with Danny Gordon tapping in a rebound after a header had come back off the bar.

And that was enough as the hosts stretched their unbeaten start to 13 games in all competitions.

On-form Hallam completed a marvelous week with a third win in eight days in a game that had a feel of deja vu about it.

A little over a week ago the Countrymen romped to a 5-0 win against Harrogate RA with Jordan Turner hitting four of the goals.

Fast-forward, with a 3-0 win at Hall Road Rangers sandwiched in-between, and to Brigg Town on Saturday and Hallam were at it again, hitting five goals without reply with Turner once more finding the net four times.

James Leverton had to make a wonderful save inside the first five minutes, pushing a shot onto the crossbar to prevent Brigg taking an early lead.

However, it was Hallam that made the breakthrough on 23 minutes with a peach of a goal as Micah Bishop curled in a brilliant free-kick off the underside of the bar.

Five minutes later Turner had his first of the afternoon, getting on the end of Bishop’s through ball to double the lead.

It was 3-0 on 38 minutes with Turner again racing onto a through pass, this time from Sam Fewkes, to score with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

Just three minutes later Turner had completed his hat-trick after nicking the ball off a defender to give Hallam a 4-0 lead and effectively put the game beyond the home side.

The fifth arrived just before the hour, Sam Smith doing the spade work with a superb cross to the far post where Turner brought the ball down before spinning to fire into the bottom corner.