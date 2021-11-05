Warne is trying to balance a healthy squad, but with their League One form booming over the last six weeks, some fringe players have been restricted to cup competitions.

Some of those who have not played much over the last few weeks could get a chance on Saturday when non-league Bromley visit in the FA Cup first round.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne understands players' frustration at not being getting much game time (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

Warne knows what it is like to train hard all week and then get no reward at the weekend as he often found himself out of Ronnie Moore's Roterham side when they were in the second tier.

He is not proud of how he reacted one time when he did not make the matchday squad for a game at Watford.

“I think I handled it pretty well, I was always pretty honest with myself,” he said.

“For example, if I didn’t play for this club and an Alan Lee or a Mark Robins did, I would say to Ronnie Moore, ‘I agree with you, you should play them two'.

“If I was playing well, I’d obviously be disappointed, but I always saw it as a challenge to get back in and prove the manager wrong.

“I’ve told this story before, but my lowest point was when I travelled down to Watford and I think it was me and Richie who didn’t make the squad.

“I was pretty unhappy with it, to put it nicely, and even considered jumping on a train and going home.

“I say that now and I’m pretty disgusted with myself, I’d be disappointed if my son did that or one of my players.

“But in the heat of the moment, when you’re really disappointed, it is difficult. We’re all human, we all want to play and make our families proud of us.

“Generally speaking, I always looked at it that the manager picks the teams for the right reasons and I had to respect that.”