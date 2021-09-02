FA Cup: Handsworth FC have cup fever ahead of Coventry United clash

The Ambers have been drawn at home to another ninth tier side, Coventry United (3pm kick-off), with £2250 in prize money available to the winners, who will progress to the second qualifying round.

And with a gate of more than 300 hoped for, Handsworth could bank enough cash to cover their wage bill for the next three months.

"Without a shadow of a doubt,” Eagle said when asked if the favourable draw represented the club’s best chance to equal their best-ever showing in the FA Cup.

Handsworth upset the odds against higher-division opposition last time out. Photo: SheffielFootball.com.

"They will be thinking the same. For us, after beating Stocksbridge (level 8), we will definitely have a go at them.”

Teams from the National League North and South will enter the competition at the next stage, which could mean a lucrative tie against a former Football League side.

"For us to get through this would be fantastic,” Eagle added.

"It takes a massive pressure off the club’s running costs. The pressure is off then to get the bills paid.

"If you have got that money banked then you can get through those lean periods.”

The tie will be the biggest match many members of Handsworth’s young squad have ever played in, Eagle said.

"Hopefully they don’t freeze, hopefully they enjoy it.

"It’s a big thing for all of us. We will just say: ‘Enjoy it, because it may not come around for a couple of year of it might be even longer.