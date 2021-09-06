FA Cup: Handsworth FC handed away trip to Halesowen in second qualifying round
Handsworth FC have been handed an away trip to Halesowen Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round.
The West Midlands outfit play at level 8 of the football pyramid, one step higher than the Ambers, meaning Russ Eagle’s side will have to cause another upset if they are to make history for themselves by reaching the third qualifying round of the world’s oldest football competition for the first time.
Handsworth previously beat Sheffield rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels in the preliminary round.
The match will be played on Saturday, 18 September, with the winners set to receive £3,375 in prize money.
The losers will get £1,125.
The Ambers have already banked £4,819 in prize money alone after three wins in the competition so far.
They beat Coventry United 2-0 in front of 368 fans – the club’s highest home attendance of the season so far - on Saturday to continue their cup journey.