The West Midlands outfit play at level 8 of the football pyramid, one step higher than the Ambers, meaning Russ Eagle’s side will have to cause another upset if they are to make history for themselves by reaching the third qualifying round of the world’s oldest football competition for the first time.

Handsworth previously beat Sheffield rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels in the preliminary round.

The match will be played on Saturday, 18 September, with the winners set to receive £3,375 in prize money.

Handsworth FC beat Coventry United in the last round.

The losers will get £1,125.

The Ambers have already banked £4,819 in prize money alone after three wins in the competition so far.