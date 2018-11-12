FA Cup draw: Barnsley handed road trip as Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield learn fates if they win replays

Barnsley have been guaranteed a long trip south in the second round of the FA Cup – but they do not know who they will face just yet.

The Reds have been drawn against either League One rivals Southend United or League Two outfit Crawley Town, with the two sides set for a replay next week following their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Barnsley comfortably saw off Notts County 4-0 to reach the second round stage.

Doncaster Rovers will also be on the road in round two – if they can negotiate their way through their first round replay with sixth tier Chorley next week.

Should that happen, Rovers will travel to either Mansfield Town or Charlton Athletic in the second stage after their first round tie ended 1-1.

Chesterfield also have a replay on their hands following their 1-1 draw with Billericay and will host Grimsby Town if they advance.

Second round ties are set to take place on the weekend beginning November 30.

Guiseley have been rewarded with another home tie in the second round after being drawn to play League One side Fleetwood Town.

National League North side Guiseley caused one of the first round's biggest upsets on Sunday when they beat Cambridge 4-3 at Nethermoor.

Fellow giant-killers Stockport will travel to either Barnet or Bristol Rovers and the highest-ranked side in the second-round draw, Portsmouth, face League One rivals Rochdale at Spotland.

Draw in full: Guiseley v Fleetwood Town; Bury v Luton Town; Wrexham v Newport County; Tranmere or Oxford City v Southport; Southend or Crawley v Barnsley; Shrewsbury or Salford City v Scunthorpe; Solihull Moors v Blackpool; Chesterfield or Billericay v Grimsby; Peterborough v Aldershot Town or Bradford; Swindon v Woking; Maidstone v Hampton & Richmond or Oldham; Lincoln v Carlisle; Morecambe or Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon; Plymouth v Oxford or Forest Green Rovers; Barnet or Bristol Rovers v Stockport; Rochdale v Portsmouth; Walsall v Sunderland; Accrington Stanley v Ebbsfleet or Cheltenham; Mansfield or Charlton v Chorley or Doncaster; Sutton or Slough v Gillingham or Hartlepool.