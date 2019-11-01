Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man David Prutton reveals prediction for Blackburn Rovers clash

David Prutton is predicting a good afternoon for the Owls

With Sheffield Wednesday in fine form and sitting pretty in the play-off positions, a visit to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers appears on paper to be an ideal fixture.

Rovers have claimed just nine points from their seven home games so far this season, and Tony Mowbray’s side sit just three points above the relegation zone ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Former Owls midfielder David Prutton watched two of his old sides slog it out when Leeds United visited Hillsborough last Saturday, and in his regular Prutton’s Predictions column he has backed Sheffield Wednesday to bag all three points in Lancashire.

Prutton is expecting a 2-0 win for the Owls, a result that could potentially fire Wednesday into the automatic promotion places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn boss Mowbray shares Prutton’s appreciation of Wednesday as a side, describing Owls midfielder Barry Bannan as “one of the best forward passing players in the league.”