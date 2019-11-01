Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man David Prutton reveals prediction for Blackburn Rovers clash
The former Owls midfielder has looked into his crystal ball ahead of the visit to Ewood Park.
With Sheffield Wednesday in fine form and sitting pretty in the play-off positions, a visit to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers appears on paper to be an ideal fixture.
Rovers have claimed just nine points from their seven home games so far this season, and Tony Mowbray’s side sit just three points above the relegation zone ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.
Former Owls midfielder David Prutton watched two of his old sides slog it out when Leeds United visited Hillsborough last Saturday, and in his regular Prutton’s Predictions column he has backed Sheffield Wednesday to bag all three points in Lancashire.
Prutton is expecting a 2-0 win for the Owls, a result that could potentially fire Wednesday into the automatic promotion places.
Blackburn boss Mowbray shares Prutton’s appreciation of Wednesday as a side, describing Owls midfielder Barry Bannan as “one of the best forward passing players in the league.”
Prutton has also predicted a surprise 1-1 draw for Leeds United who are at home to QPR, which would represent a good result for Sheffield Wednesday and Garry Monk.