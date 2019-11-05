Ex-Sheffield United chairman steps up legal battle, Bale for Sterling?: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League rumours on Tuesday, November 5:
1. Bale for Sterling?
Real Madrid want to offer £70m plus Gareth Bale for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling - City are unlikely to consider the offer. (Sky Sports)
2. Prem giants in for Werner
Manchester United and Liverpool are linked with a move for in-demand RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. (Daily Mirror)
3. Diallo for goals
Senegalese striker Habib Diallo is on the radar of Newcastle United and Leicester City - the forward currently plays for Ligue 1 side Metz. Daily Express)
4. War chest for Lampard
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could have as much as £150m to splash in January after the Blues' transfer ban is lifted. Lampard will look to spend the money on Wilfried Zaha, Ben Chillwell and Timo Werner. (The Sun)
