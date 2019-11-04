Ex-Premier League defender compares Sheffield United boss to Guardiola

Chris Wilder is in elite company

Chris Wilder is enjoying a dream start to life as a Premier League manager, and Blades fans must feel on top of the world.

Sheffield United put an established Premier League side to the sword when they beat Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, with the result moving the Blades up to 6th place.

Speaking on the 5Live Football Daily podcast, former Tottenham and Ireland defender Stephen Kelly was so impressed by Wilder that he compared his work to two of the best managers on the planet.

Stephen Kelly is a big fan of Chris Wilder

Asked about Wilder’s overlapping centre-backs, but also his innovative tactics in general, Kelly was full of praise.

He said: “I remember when I saw (Manchester) City, Guardiola had the two full-backs coming into midfield to get onto the ball, and it didn’t suit the way they played because the full-backs couldn’t turn properly and they didn’t have the vision.

“But what Wilder’s doing, I can’t even think of the words, it’s amazing.

“It is so far advanced, and for a manager that you would think is old-school, and not like a Guardiola or a Klopp.”

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph was also on the podcast, and he was gushing in his praise of Wilder, claiming that the Blades boss will be ‘manager of the year.’

“He is innovative, he is revolutionary in his own way.” he said. “He’s got Sheffield United promoted that way, and he’s carried it on in the Premier League.

“They are, Sheffield United, for me, in what I think has been a pretty predictable season so far in many ways, the story of the season.