Ex-Northampton Town, Southend United and Rotherham United star is named Matlock Town's new boss

​Matlock Town have confirmed the appointment of Ryan Cresswell as the club’s first team manager.

Cresswell, 36, who has been the manager at Sheffield FC since 2021, played most of his career in the Football League, featuring as a centre-half for teams including Bury, Rotherham United, Southend United and Northampton Town.

It was at the Cobblers that he would first meet and play alongside current Gladiators skipper Shaun Brisley, who will be his assistant-player manager at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Creswell then made the move into non-league football following the conclusion of his full-time career, turning out for Mickleover Sports, Bradford Park Avenue and Parkgate.

Ryan Cresswell is the new Matlock Town boss. Photo: Sheffield FC.

At Parkgate he would get his first taste of coaching, and it wasn't long before the world's oldest football club, Sheffield FC, gave him the managerial reins in November 2021 where he went on to manage over 100 games, turning the club into a stable NPL East Division outfit.

Cresswell said following his appointment: "I’m really excited and looking forward to the challenge.

“The job appealed to me because it offered the chance of progression on a personal level and to have a really good go at step three football, but also because the club’s ambition matched mine in terms of wanting to climb the league and push on from there.

“It was good to see the team win on Saturday because a victory helps any club’s morale, both on and off the pitch, and will help with the work to be done.

Matlock have added Connor Dimaio, who returns following a short spell at Bradford (Park Avenue), and Josh Smith to their squad this week, the latter joining on loan from Woking.

They join Montel Gibson, Remaye Campbell and another returning ex-Gladiator, Reece Kendall, in signing for the Gladiators over the last week.

Cresswell added: “The club has been proactive in making changes to the squad after the difficult start, which is good to see, and I’ve been given the backing of the club to analyse the current team and make changes as I see fit, although everyone will be given the chance to show me what they can do.”

Matlock visit Ashton United on Tuesday night, then go to FC United of Manchester this weekend.