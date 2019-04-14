Evo-Stik League: Stocksbridge Park Steels secure survival as Sheffield FC take a massive step towards play-off place

Stocksbridge Park Steels secured their status in Evo-Stik League status for another season with a 1-1 draw over second bottom Carlton Town.

A haul of 12 points from their last five games had all but ensured Steels' survival as they climbed to 14th in the table.

But any lingering doubts were washed away with an important point on the road.

Danny Frost fired Stocksbridge ahead just six minutes in with a deflected effort and they held onto the advantage until the 75th minute.

Steels keeper David Robson made a fine fingertip save, pushing the ball onto the post only for Aaron Opoku to knock in the rebound and level the scores.

Stocksbridge looked to have secured a late winner only for Luke Mangham to see an effort flagged for offside.

Sheffield FC took a major step towards securing a play-off place as a last gasp winner earned them a 2-1 win over Cleethorpes Town.

Marc Newsham netted in the third minute of stoppage time to give Club the win and end the faint hopes of a top five finish for visitors Cleethorpes.

Sheffield now need only four points from their remaining three matches to secure a place in the play-offs.

James Gregory saw an early strike ruled out for a handball while Newsham missed a couple of early efforts as Club pushed hard for the breakthrough.

But they were gifted the opening on 26 minutes when Gregory was felled in the box by the Cleethorpes keeper as he latched onto a Mitchell Dunne through ball.

Andy Gascoigne fired home from the spot to give Sheffield the lead.

The visitors came out strong for the second half and it needed a fine block from Jonathan Hedge to keep them out.

Luke Rawson fired over the bar after being played through, spurning a chance to double Sheffield’s advantage.

And it looked to be a costly error moments later when Brody Robertson drilled in from close range to level the score.

Hedge then produced a fine saw to ensure Cleethorpes did not go ahead, setting the stage for Newsham’s late heroics as he grabbed his 20th goal of the season.

Sheffield would almost have been over the finishing line for the play-offs had Frickley Athletic held onto their 1-0 lead over Tadcaster Albion. But Albion scored three times in the last 30 minutes to turn the tables and keep their push alive.

Next Saturday: Stocksbridge PS v Lincoln United; Pontefract Coll v Sheffield FC.