Every Championship clubs' transfer budget - according to Football Manager 2019
For several Championship clubs, investment in January is what can define a successful season, whether that those chasing promotion or fighting relegation.
The question is, just how much will each club have to spend? Well, according to Football Manager 2019, it'll be the 'sell before you buy' method by Championship clubs unless they identify a real hard bargain when the winter market opens. We're big fans of FM, but we're not sure this is completely accurate. So - scroll and click through the pages and discover where your club ranks in order: