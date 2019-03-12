Every Championship club's season-on-season performance - ranked in order
Has your Championship team got better or worse from last season?
Here, we take at every Championship club's record at the same stage last campaign and compare it to now. Naturally, some have improved dramatically while some have quickly deteriorated... Click and scroll through the pages - and thank Nick Harris (@sportingintel) for providing the statistics.
1. Ipswich Town: -57.7% (24th)
Games played: 36. 'Current points: 22.'Points at this stage last season: 52 'Points difference: -30