Every Championship club's home record over the last 10 years - and the results WILL surprise you

And courtesy of research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk we're able to discover which Championship clubs have had the most success at home. We look at all the current 24 second tier clubs' points per game ratio over the last 10 years on home soil and rank them in order. Every season has been taken into consideration for each club, whether they were in the Premier League, Championship, League One or Two:

1. Wigan Athletic - 24th P223 W81 D73 L69 = 316 pts. That gives the Latics a points per game ratio of 1.42. pa Buy a Photo

2. Aston Villa - 23rd P211 W76 D71 L64 = 299 pts. That gives Villa a points per game ratio of 1.42. Getty Buy a Photo

3. West Bromwich Albion - 22nd P207 W82 D52 L73 = 298 pts. That gives the Baggies a points per game ratio of 1.44. pa Buy a Photo

4. Hull City - 21st P223 W88 D58 L77 = 322 pts. That gives the Tigers a points per game ratio of 1.44. Getty Buy a Photo

View more