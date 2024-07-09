One of the Championships top talents is on the move this summer. | Getty Images

The summer transfer window is hotting up with a number of key deals in the Championship

Everton are closing in on a deal to sign Hull City wonderkid Jaden Philogene for a reported fee of £16m, as reported by BBC Sport.

Sean Dyche’s side expressed their interest in signing the youngster last week after his incredible season for Hull which saw him register a total of 12 goals and six assists in 32 league appearances as the Tigers narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Several Premier League sides including Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have been credited with interest in signing the 22-year-old in recent weeks, but as it stands Everton are the frontrunners to get the deal done, in a move which would mark their fourth signing of the summer window.

Philogene is regarded as a top prospect in English football and has impressed for the U21 team where he has scored three times in four appearances.

Millwall complete marquee signing of three-time golden boot winner

Millwall have won the race to sign in-demand Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old forward has enjoyed a remarkable trajectory up the divisions in recent years and has now won three consecutive golden boot awards.

Langstaff fired in 29 goals in 39 games for Gateshead in the National League North back in 2021/22 to earn himself a move to Notts County and he continued his prolific form in the National League as he fired the Magpies back into the Football League with a remarkable 42 goals in 45 matches.

The striker's form made him a target for a number of EFL clubs but Notts County were able to retain his services for another season as he once again won the Golden Boot in League Two by scoring 28 in 46 league matches.

Scoring goals has been an issue for the Lions in recent times. Last season, despite finishing 13th, they were the third lowest scorers in the division with just 45 goals in 46 league games.

Langstaff told the club website: "When you see the facilities at Millwall, it makes me work even harder because I know where I came from and where I want to get to, so I want to put 110% effort in every single day,"

Former Stoke City hero and World Cup winner seeks new challenge

Former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Steven Nzonzi is on the hunt for a new club following the expiration of his contract at Konyaspor in Turkey.

The powerful midfielder, capped 20-times for France, spent three seasons with Stoke earlier in his career, showing his potential under Tony Pulis before emerging as a leading Premier League midfielder under Mark Hughes. He went on to win the Europa League with Seville and a World Cup with France in 2018.

A brief statement from Konyaspor said: "The contract of our player Steven Nzonzi has ended. We would like to thank Nzonzi for his services to our club."