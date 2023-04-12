The stadium list for Euro 2028 has been confirmed should the UK and Ireland be successful in their bid to host the major footballing event.
Organisers behind the bid had previously confirmed a shortlist of 14 stadiums that would hold the international matches in 2028 and that list has now been whittled down to just 10.
St James' Park has made the final 10 and the decision has been praised by businesses in the region given the economy boost Euro 2028 in the North East would provide.
From the original 14 stadiums shortlisted, today's news will be disappointment for the Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, Croke Park and the London Stadium, who have not found a place in the final 10.
The 10 stadiums that would host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland are:
Wembley Stadium, London
National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
City of Manchester Stadium (Etihad Stadium), Manchester
Everton Stadium, Liverpool
St James' Park, Newcastle
Villa Park, Birmingham
Hampden Park, Glasgow
Dublin Arena, Dublin
Casement Park, Belfast
The UK and Ireland are bidding against Turkey to hold Euro 2028 with a decision set to be announced in September 2023.